Trade conflicts threaten global prosperity, warns Germany

BERLIN Escalating trade conflicts, protectionist tariff disputes, and systemic distortions in international competition are severely undermining global stability and eroding economic prosperity worldwide, German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil warned. Speaking from Berlin ahead of his departure for high-stakes international summits, Klingbeil emphasized that trade fragmentation poses a direct threat to post-pandemic recovery and long-term financial security. The German finance chief is scheduled to travel to Bangkok, Thailand, to participate in the joint annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the G20 assembly of finance ministers and central bank governors. Klingbeil noted that in an era defined by overlapping geopolitical crises and heightened market uncertainty, nations must prioritize open dialogue, robust multilateral institutions, and dependable economic partnerships over insular trade barriers. "In times of global crises and economic uncertainty, it is more important than ever to build on dialogue and reliable partnerships," Klingbeil stated. He stressed that Germany will utilize the multilateral forums in Bangkok to position itself as a stable, predictable, and attractive hub for international commerce and industrial investment. "Especially in such an uncertain world, we need strong partners, open markets, and shared rules," he added. The diplomatic trip underwent recent logistical adjustments. Klingbeil was originally slated to undertake a broader Asian diplomatic tour, but cancelled a planned leg to India following the sudden domestic political upheaval surrounding the resignation of Germany's labor minister and Social Democratic Party (SPD) co-leader Baerbel Bas. Despite the domestic reshuffling, the Ministry of Finance confirmed the Thai itinerary on Wednesday, highlighting the overriding priority of economic diplomacy in Southeast Asia. Klingbeil is traveling alongside German Development Minister Reem Alabali Radovan. Addressing the broader implications of global instability, Radovan underscored the necessity of coordinated international assistance to address compounding systemic shocks. "Acute crises are occurring ever more frequently," Radovan observed, noting that the cascading consequences of supply chain disruptions, resource competition, and protectionism are increasingly felt by developing and developed economies alike.