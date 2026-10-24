Tiranga march demands scrapping of SIR, resignation of Chief Election Commissioner

CH NEWS BIDAR Demanding the scrapping of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, various organisations jointly organised a protest and Tiranga march on Friday evening. The protest was organised by a coalition of organisations, including People Against SIR, the Anti-SIR Coalition and the SamyuktaKisanMorcha. The march began at Ambedkar Circle and culminated at Bhagat Singh Circle. Addressing the gathering, Baburao Honna alleged that the BJP and the RSS were receiving financial support from industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. He accused the ruling establishment of attempting to impose authoritarian rule in the country and asserted that people were prepared to resist such attempts. He alleged that, efforts were being made to undermine democracy and the Constitution and called for a second freedom struggle. He said that since 2014, young people had been exposed to issues such as cow protection and religious protection, but were now becoming aware of the larger political situation. He also expressed confidence that people would hold those in power accountable. Speaking on the occasion, Vithaldas Pyage alleged that the SIR exercise was undermining democracy and threatening the voting rights of indigenous communities. He claimed that the exercise was being used to achieve objectives that the government had been unable to implement through the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The protesters further demanded a fair revision of electoral rolls and called for the introduction of ballot paper-based elections in place of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Stressing that democracy could survive only if the Constitution was protected, the organisers warned that the agitation would continue until the Chief Election Commissioner resigned and their demands were fulfilled. Several activists and members of various organisations participated in the protest, including Muhammad Nizamuddin, Maruti Baudva, Omprakash Rotte, Dr Mansood Chanda, Dr Devidas Tumakunte, Reshma Hamsaraj, Muhammad Ashifuddin, Md Shafayat Ali, Gurunath Gadde, Nazir Sab, Dr Zia-ul-Islam, Muhammad Yusuf, Mubashir Sindhe, Arun Patel, Syed Mansoor Khadri, Savitri and Santosh Kumar Joladabake, among others. QUOTE The protesters called for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar from office and legal action against him. Other demands included the repeal of amendments made to the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners.