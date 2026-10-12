Ticket paper shortage hits KSRTC after diesel crisis

CH NEWS BENGALURU Karnataka’s state-run road transport corporations are facing another operational challenge, with a severe shortage of ticket paper rolls following a recent diesel supply crisis. With electronic ticketing machine (ETM) paper rolls running out, conductors are reportedly issuing a single printed ticket to groups of three or four passengers travelling to the same destination to conserve supplies. The shortage has been attributed to unpaid dues to suppliers, who have reportedly reduced deliveries. Conductors are struggling to print tickets as paper stocks dwindle, affecting daily bus operations. The problem is particularly acute on routes operated by the Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation, including services between Bidar and Kalaburagi. In some instances, conductors have reportedly borrowed paper rolls from colleagues to keep buses running. Financial strain The shortage comes shortly after transport corporations faced a diesel supply disruption over outstanding payments to oil companies. Following reports of buses being affected, the State government released Rs 170 crore, according to the report. The corporations are also facing financial pressure linked to the Shakti scheme, which provides free bus travel to women. Passenger numbers have increased since the scheme’s introduction, but delays in government subsidies and reimbursements have reportedly strained their finances. Transport authorities are said to owe substantial amounts to ticket paper suppliers, prompting them to restrict deliveries. Conductors and drivers are struggling to maintain services amid growing passenger demand and limited resources. Issuing a single ticket to several passengers has also caused inconvenience to commuters. The latest shortage has added to concerns over the financial condition of Karnataka’s public transport corporations, which are dealing with rising operational demands and delays in payments to essential suppliers.