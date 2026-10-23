Telangana CM to share policing technology with southern states

HYDERABAD Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday said the state was ready to collaborate with other southern states to strengthen policing, share technology and improve crime prevention through better inter-state coordination. Addressing the Southern Regional Police Coordination Committee Meeting in Hyderabad, Reddy highlighted Telangana’s policing reforms and achievements in tackling narcotics, cybercrime and Naxal violence. He urged police departments across southern India to work together and develop mechanisms to address crimes that cross state boundaries. “Our reforms are bringing good results. Telangana police have achieved excellence and recognition at national and international levels in all areas: narcotics, cybercrime, and ending naxal violence,” the Chief Minister said. Reddy noted that Telangana ranked first in India in cybercrime prevention during the Prime Minister’s PRAGATI review. He added that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had congratulated state police officers for making Telangana completely Naxal-free. The state’s EAGLE initiative also secured more than 80 per cent marks from the Central Government for its performance in combating narcotics. The Chief Minister said the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau had established new standards in recovering money for cybercrime victims. He emphasised that technology, specialised training and focused efforts by individual divisions and wings could improve policing outcomes. Reddy also highlighted initiatives such as HYDRAA, EAGLE and T-SAFE, which focus on different areas of crime prevention and public safety. He identified cybercrime, narcotics and traffic-related issues as significant challenges requiring sustained attention and coordinated responses. Stressing that no state could eliminate crime independently, Reddy called on delegates from southern states to prepare a strong action plan for cooperation. He said police headquarters must establish effective cross-border coordination mechanisms to make South India safer and reduce crime. The Chief Minister further highlighted the establishment of TG-SAFE, modelled on the United States Food and Drug Administration, with a focus on addressing food adulteration and drug-related concerns. The meeting aimed to encourage regional cooperation, strengthen information-sharing and explore technology-driven approaches to policing. Telangana’s government reiterated its willingness to work with neighbouring states to improve law enforcement and address emerging security challenges collectively.