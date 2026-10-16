Target set of creating 2,600 jobs by March 2027: DC Iqram Sharif

CH NEWS, KALABURAGI The district has set a target of creating 2,600 jobs by March 2027 under the State government’s ‘Udyoga Nidhi’ scheme, Deputy Commissioner Iqram Sharif said. Chairing a meeting of the district-level implementation committee of the scheme at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, he urged industries and eligible enterprises to register on the Udyoga Nidhi portal and make use of the employment incentive benefits. He explained that the State government had introduced the scheme to promote employment generation in 11 relatively underdeveloped districts, including Kalaburagi, with the aim of addressing regional disparities. The initiative was announced based on the recommendations of the Prof M Govinda Rao Committee. Under the scheme, eligible industries creating new jobs will receive an employment incentive of Rs 2,500 per month for each eligible employee for a maximum period of 24 months. The benefit will apply to eligible workers for whom new Provident Fund (PF) accounts are opened. The workers must be residents of one of the 11 districts covered by the scheme. The Deputy Commissioner said industrial units must be micro, small or medium enterprises (MSMEs) registered on the Udyam portal in the manufacturing or services sectors to qualify for the benefits. Employers must also pay wages higher than the minimum wages prescribed for the relevant sector. The scheme, which came into effect on September 11, 2026, covers new and additional employment generated by both existing enterprises and newly established units, he said Joint Director of the District Industries Centre and Member Secretary of the Udyoga Nidhi Committee Abdul Azeem, officials Rupali, Nalini and Zafar Ansari, along with district-level officials from various departments and representatives of industrial associations, attended the meeting.