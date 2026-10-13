Tangadagi says opposition sting operation plot will be exposed

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj S. Tangadagi has alleged that a conspiracy by opposition parties behind the reported sting operation against him would soon be exposed. Speaking to reporters at Arasu Bhavan on Tuesday, he accused opposition leaders of trying to damage the state government’s image because they could not tolerate its development initiatives. Tangadagi alleged that opposition parties were waiting for opportunities to level accusations against the government and create divisions within its ranks. He said Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had advised ministers to remain cautious. Referring to Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s repeated claims about possessing a pen drive, Tangadagi said the government was taking precautions against possible allegations. These were the minister’s claims, and he did not provide evidence to establish the alleged conspiracy. He said political opponents were natural in public life but should appreciate good work regardless of party differences. He criticised leaders who, according to him, were making allegations despite failing to undertake development projects while in power. Tangadagi added that he had no personal experience with sting operations and was willing to speak openly with the media. The minister also discussed the selection process for Karnataka Rajyotsava Awards. Five sub-committees have been formed to examine nominations and recommend eligible candidates in a one-to-two ratio. Their reports will be considered at the next advisory committee meeting. The Karnataka Ratna Awards have been announced for actor Vishnuvardhan and veteran actress B. Saroja Devi. The presentation ceremony is proposed for November 14 on the steps of Vidhana Soudha, subject to confirmation of the Chief Minister’s availability. Tangadagi also said actor Ambarish deserved the Karnataka Ratna Award. He noted that Minister Ramalinga Reddy had written to recommend Ambarish for the honour. The government would consider the request after discussions with the Chief Minister, he added.