Tamil Nadu sanctions 45 Kg sandalwood for Nagore dargah

CHENNAI Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Thursday handed over a government order sanctioning the free supply of 45 kg of sandalwood to Nagore Dargah for its annual Kandoori festival scheduled for November 10. The sandalwood, classified as Jajpokal II Class, will be used for the celebration of the Periya Andavar Kandoori festival, according to the government order. The initiative facilitates the religious observance at the prominent dargah in Nagore. The order was handed over to Nagore Dargah managing trustee H. Haja Najeemudeen Sahib and other trustees at the Secretariat in Chennai on October 22. Several ministers and public representatives attended the event, including Minister for Minorities Welfare A.M. Shahjahan, Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development J. Mohamed Farvas, and Minister for Forests R.V. Ranjith Kumar. Tamil Nadu Waqf Board Chairman and Ramanathapuram Member of Parliament K. Nawas Kani was also present during the handover. The Kandoori festival is an important annual religious event associated with Nagore Dargah, which attracts devotees from different communities. The sanctioned supply of sandalwood is intended to support the observance of the Periya Andavar festival. In a separate development at the Secretariat on Thursday, officers of the Tamil Nadu State Civil Service who were recently appointed to the Indian Administrative Service called on Chief Minister Vijay. The meeting brought the newly appointed IAS officers to the Secretariat following their elevation to the all-India administrative service. No further details about the interaction were provided in the report. The government order for the sandalwood supply marks an administrative step ahead of the November 10 festival, with dargah trustees receiving formal confirmation of the allocation. The event was attended by representatives from the state’s minority welfare, labour, forest and Waqf administration sectors.