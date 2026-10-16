Talakaveri all set for annual Theerthodbhava festival

CH NEWS, KODAGU Theerthodbhava will take place on Oct 17 at 7.50 pm, and Mother Cauvery will be worshipped by devotees in the form of a holy water. The fervour of the fair will increase due to the devotees who come to witness this. Preparations are underway by the district administration for the fair. As the night of the Tirthodbhava festival approaches, more devotees are expected to visit the site, and lighting arrangements are being made from Bhagamandala to Talakaveri. DySP Medappa and PSI Dinesh of Bhagamandala police station visited the constituencies and inspected the security arrangements. This time, during the Madikeri Dasara celebrations, the Cauvery Teerthodbhava will be held at Talakaveri, the source of the Cauvery. Necessary preparations are in full swing in the Bhagamandala Talakaveri constituencies. Police bandobust preparations are underway. Six-foot-high barricades have been installed around the Cauvery pond. Four box barricades are being installed to control the crowd. High mast lamps are being installed around the pond. A one-way system has been provided for devotees to reach the Kundika. Separate arrangements have been made for VIPs. A stage has been provided for cultural programs. and the roof has been removed so that it does not get disturbed even if it rains. Cleanliness work is ongoing in both the constituencies. A total of 49 CCTV cameras have been installed in Talakaveri constituency. Cameras have been installed in the food distribution arca, parking areas and other sensitive areas. The work of dredging is in progress at Triveni Sangam in Bhagamandala. Pindapradana is allowed from sunrise to 4 pm on October 17 and 18. The district administration has appealed to reduce the use of plastic. Annadan will be held continuously every afternoon in Bhagamandala. Annadan will be organized by the Ekikaran Ranga in Talakaveri. Seven mobile toilets have been set up from Bhagamandala to Talakaveri, a separate toilet has been set up by the Gram Panchayat, and a toilet has been arranged at the vehicle parking lot in Bhagamandala. There will be separate toilets for women and men. A total of 5 LED walls have been installed for viewing the Tirthodbhava. Four in Talakaveri and one in Bhagamandala. This time, devotees can watch the live broadcast of the Tirthodbhava with the help of the LED wall in Bhagamandala. From Bhagamandala Tourist Temple to Talakaveri, a special lighting system has been installed in a range of about 10 km.