T Natarajan returns to SRH as Zeeshan joins DC

MUMBAI Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have brought back left-arm pacer T Natarajan from Delhi Capitals (DC), while DC have acquired leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari in the first player trade ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season. The exchange sees both franchises strengthen their bowling options before the upcoming campaign. Natarajan represented SRH for five seasons between 2020 and 2024, establishing himself as an effective Indian left-arm seam bowler. His most successful IPL season came in 2024, when he claimed 19 wickets, the highest tally among SRH bowlers that year. His performances also contributed to the team's run to the final. He returns to a franchise where he enjoyed considerable success. Delhi Capitals had acquired Natarajan for Rs 10.75 crore at the IPL 2025 player auction. He will now return to SRH at a revised fee of Rs 5 crore. During his two seasons with DC, he did not feature in the 2025 campaign and managed five wickets in 10 matches this year. He recorded an average of 71.20 and an economy rate of 11.18 during that period. Across his IPL career, Natarajan has taken 72 wickets in 73 matches for SRH, DC and Punjab Kings. His record with Hyderabad stands at 65 wickets in 55 games, making him the franchise's third-highest wicket-taker. Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the list with 157 wickets, followed by Rashid Khan with 93. The return gives SRH an experienced bowler familiar with the franchise. Ansari moves to DC after playing 10 matches for SRH in IPL 2025. The 26-year-old leg-spinner made an impressive debut against DC, taking three wickets. He has six wickets from 10 IPL appearances and is expected to add depth to Delhi's spin attack. Ansari will join DC at his existing fee of Rs 40 lakh, completing the opening trade of the IPL 2027 season.