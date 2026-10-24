Swathi rains bring relief, waterlogging woes

CH NEWS, Hubballi-Dharwad The arrival of Swathi rains brought relief to farmers and residents of Hubballi-Dharwad and Uttara Kannada district, ending days of dry weather and intense heat. However, heavy showers also caused waterlogging, traffic difficulties and power outages in several areas. In Hubballi-Dharwad, rainfall began around 4 pm and continued until 7 pm. The showers brought cheer to farmers who had been waiting for rain after the failure of monsoon showers. Agricultural activities had come to a standstill in several parts of Dharwad district due to insufficient rainfall. The latest showers are expected to help farmers resume farming operations. However, the rain caused considerable inconvenience to city residents. Several roads were flooded, while water entered low-lying areas. Hosur bus stand in Hubballi was inundated, forcing passengers to wade through knee-deep water to board buses. Women, children and elderly passengers faced particular difficulties. Meanwhile, intermittent rainfall across coastal and Malenadu areas of Uttara Kannada district brought relief from the scorching heat. Karwar, Ankola and Honnavar, along with Sirsi, Siddapura and Mundgod, received showers. Karwar had recorded temperatures of up to 39 degrees Celsius in recent days, making outdoor activities difficult. The rainfall cooled the atmosphere and provided much-needed respite. However, farmers in coastal areas expressed concern that unseasonal showers could affect standing crops and reduce their quality and yield. According to an India Meteorological Department forecast issued on October 23, light to moderate rain was likely at isolated places in several Karnataka districts, including Uttara Kannada and Dharwad. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph were also possible. Power cuts added to residents' difficulties in Karwar and other parts of Uttara Kannada. Electricity supply was interrupted when rain began in the afternoon and had not been restored by evening in some areas. Local resident Manjunath Naik questioned the frequent power disruptions even during light rainfall in Karwar, the district headquarters.