Sugarcane farmers block highways, demand higher prices

CH NEWS BENGALURU Sugarcane farmers blocked highways across Karnataka on Tuesday, demanding higher prices for their produce and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations, disrupting traffic in several districts. Protests were reported in Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura and Dharwad, affecting major routes, including the Pune-Bengaluru highway and National Highway 50 near Nidagundi. In Belagavi district, farmers blocked both carriageways of the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway near Hattargi toll plaza in Hukkeri taluk. Demonstrations were also reported at Kugnoli check-post and Hirebagewadi toll plaza. In Bagalkot, protesters blocked the Raichur-Solapur National Highway near Govinda Patti, bringing vehicle movement to a standstill. Members of Hasiru Sene blocked NH-50 on the outskirts of Nidagundi, affecting traffic between Vijayapura and Bengaluru. Farmers said the agitation would continue until their demands were addressed. Their meeting with Union ministers in Delhi on Monday failed to produce an immediate decision on sugarcane prices. The farmers are seeking higher minimum support prices (MSP), a revision of the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations. In Dharwad district, farmer organisations called for a highway blockade near Palikkoppa, prompting police to deploy additional personnel, including Karnataka State Reserve Police personnel. Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi appealed to farmers to withdraw their agitation, saying a committee would be constituted to examine their concerns. He said the Centre, state governments and multiple ministries would need to work together to resolve the issue. “The Government of India, the Modi government, is with you,” Joshi said after meeting farmer leaders. Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the issue required consultations with other states and discussions on sugarcane prices and the financial condition of sugar factories. “This is not an issue confined to our state alone,” Shivakumar said, adding that the Centre had indicated it would consult stakeholders before arriving at a decision.