Storm and rain flatten paddy crops, farmers fear heavy losses

CH NEWS, YADGIR The sudden spell of rain, caused extensive damage to paddy crops across several acres in and around Yadgir city and villages including Bandalli, Chamanal, Hattikuni, Yadalli and Belagera. The crops were nearing maturity and were almost ready for harvesting. However, the strong winds bent the golden paddy stalks to the ground, leaving farmers distressed just when they were expecting returns on their months of hard work. With paddy prices currently favourable in the market, several farmers had been waiting for the right time to harvest their crops. Some hoped to allow the grain to dry naturally in the field to fetch a better price, while others were waiting for another week, harvesting machines or agricultural labourers. The sudden weather disturbance has dashed their hopes. The crop was standing beautifully in the fields, ready for harvest. Within minutes, the strong winds and rain flattened it. The paddy ears are submerged in water, and our hard work over the past five to six months has gone to waste, farmers on the outskirts of the city said with anguish. Tenant farmers, who leased agricultural land by paying substantial amounts and invested heavily in cultivation, have been among the worst affected. The crop was our hope for the entire year. Now, the rain and strong winds have taken away our expected income and left us in distress, he said. Tenant farmers typically pay between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 per acre as land rent. In addition, they spend substantial amounts on fertilisers, pesticides and labour, often borrowing money to meet cultivation expenses. With their crops damaged just before harvest, many are now worried about repaying their loans and recovering their investments.