‘Stop misleading country’: BJP slams Rahul over CJP row

New Delhi BJP national media convenor Ashish Usha Agarwal has criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the action taken against CJP leaders, asking him to stop misleading the country. In a post on X, Agarwal said public spaces could not be turned into political battlegrounds. He argued that public order and the rule of law must be respected, responding to Gandhi's criticism of the action against the CJP leaders. The BJP leader's remarks came amid a political exchange between the ruling party and the Congress over the handling of the matter. Agarwal accused Gandhi of presenting the issue in a way that, according to him, could mislead the public. Gandhi had criticised the action against the CJP leaders, raising concerns over the authorities' response. The BJP, however, defended the action and maintained that public spaces should not be used in ways that disrupt normal activities or create law-and-order concerns. Agarwal stressed that political differences should not be used to justify actions that violate established rules. His comments reflected the BJP's position that the authorities must be allowed to maintain public order while dealing with protests and other public gatherings. The exchange highlights the continuing political disagreement between the BJP and the Congress over protests, public demonstrations and the response of law enforcement agencies. While the Congress has questioned the action against the CJP leaders, the BJP has defended the need to maintain order in public places. The issue has added to the broader political debate over the limits of public protest and the responsibilities of political leaders when responding to government action. Neither side's statements, by themselves, establish the full circumstances surrounding the action against the CJP leaders. Further details about the incident and the authorities' reasons for taking action would be necessary to assess the competing claims. The controversy has once again brought political accountability, freedom of expression and the maintenance of public order into focus.