Sting Operation is an internal Cong affair: MP Jigajinagi

CH NEWS, VIJYAPURA BJP MP Ramesh Jigajinagi has alleged that the ongoing controversy over the sting operation is an internal matter of the Congress and has nothing to do with other political parties. Speaking to the media, Jigajinagi said Congress leaders were busy damaging their own party’s image. The sting operation has already taken place. Everyone knows who conducted it and why, he said. Expressing confidence in the BJP’s electoral prospects, he claimed that if elections were announced today or tomorrow, the BJP would emerge victorious..Forty-nine years of political experience will certainly bear fruit, he said. MP Ramesh Jigajinagi launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, expressing strong displeasure over his leadership and questioning how he had risen to become a national-level party leader. Commenting on the Election Commission’s process of removing names from electoral rolls, Jigajinagi said that the names of deceased persons and those found to be ineligible should be removed in accordance with the rules.“If Ramesh Jigajinagi is no more, his name should be removed from the electoral rolls. Why should it remain, he asked. MP Ramesh Jigajinagi questioned the Congress over its stand on the Gen Z protests in Delhi, alleging that the protesters’ activities and the forces supporting them needed to be examined. Jigajinagi criticised the handling of earlier protests, claiming that protesters had demonstrated aggressively and that there had been plans to force their way into the Prime Minister’s residence. He said the issue had taken a different turn at the time but questioned who was providing financial and other support to the protesters.