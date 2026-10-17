Sting controversy: CM trapped in racket, claims HDK

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has launched a scathing attack on the state administration, expressing grave suspicions that the Chief Minister himself may have been targeted and trapped in a covert "sting" operation. Speaking to reporters after meeting the state's new Governor at Lokabhavana, the Janata Dal (Secular) leader asserted that the current government appears to have completely surrendered to an individual orchestrating these secret recordings. Kumaraswamy criticized the state of modern journalism, noting that while Karnataka was once viewed as a shining model for the press, certain actors now hide behind media credentials to run extortion rings. Pointing to the relaxed and casual demeanor of the individuals involved during police interactions, he questioned why the ruling administration looks helpless and afraid. According to the Union Minister, this climate of fear suggests that top political leaders are being controlled like puppets. Addressing questions regarding cabinet dynamics and recent meetings between senior leaders, Kumaraswamy stated that discussions between current and former leaders are natural, especially given that past sting operations have targeted high-profile figures. He also took aim at the Home Minister's statements and challenged officials regarding transparency in the police department, demanding that investigators handle sensitive appointments and probes fairly without political interference. Earlier in the day, a delegation of JDS legislators met the newly appointed Governor to offer formal greetings. During this courtesy visit, the leaders formally requested that the Governor take note of the deteriorating administrative standards and help guide the state back toward proper governance. Kumaraswamy reiterated that his party's concerns stem from a genuine responsibility toward the public rather than personal hostility, promising that the party will decide its next legal and political steps soon.