Steve Smith returns for Durban Test final day

DURBAN Australian cricket star Steve Smith has made a welcome return to the field for the final day of the first Test match against South Africa at Kingsmead. Fans and teammates felt a wave of relief seeing the veteran vice-captain back in action following a scary head injury scare late on the fourth day of play. The incident happened when a fierce delivery from South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje struck Smith directly on the helmet during Australia's second innings. Although he showed great resilience by staying at the crease to finish his innings and score 27 crucial runs, he did not field during the evening session. Medical staff immediately pulled him off the pitch to run strict concussion checks and monitored him closely through the night to ensure his safety and health. Fortunately, morning tests brought great news for the touring squad. Smith passed his protocols and completed his pre-match fielding drills without any trouble. He took up his usual spot in the slip cordon, where his sharp reflexes and reliable catching are vital for the bowling attack. Teammate and fast bowler Mitchell Starc shared a positive update ahead of the morning session, noting that Smith looked full of energy and smiled happily as he prepared for the day's challenge. This clearance is massive for Australia as they push for victory on the final day. South Africa resumed their chase needing a high target with only six wickets remaining. Having an experienced fielder like Smith back in the slips greatly improves Australia's chances of wrapping up the match. Furthermore, this news brings immense relief for the upcoming second Test. If the medical team had diagnosed a concussion, standard safety rules would have forced Smith to take a mandatory ten-day break, sidelining him for the next fixture. With this hurdle cleared, the star batsman remains ready to lead and contribute as the series continues.