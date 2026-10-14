Starlink restrictions cripple Ukrainian drone operations

KYIV Tensions between Kyiv and Washington escalated sharply as Ukrainian defense officials accused Elon Musk's SpaceX of abruptly restricting military-grade Starlink services, severely crippling frontline drone operations. The sudden technical bottleneck coincided with a wave of devastating Russian missile strikes on critical energy infrastructure that left hundreds of thousands without power. According to Ukrainian military authorities and presidential advisers, SpaceX implemented unannounced limitations overnight, cutting off or heavily degrading Starlink connectivity for terminals moving at high speeds. Ukrainian forces rely extensively on these high-speed mobile terminals as onboard communication and guidance systems for long-range attack and reconnaissance drones. Serhiy Beskrestnov, a presidential adviser and radio technology expert, confirmed that terminals moving above threshold speeds experienced intermittent dropouts lasting 10 to 20 seconds, rendering fast-moving aerial platforms difficult to control. The move drew swift international rebuke. Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski publicly challenged Elon Musk on social media, writing: "Hey, @elonmusk, big man, are you playing politics with your products again? As your European customers, we are watching you." Poland traditionally funds a significant portion of Ukraine's active Starlink subscription network. The satellite connectivity clampdown follows a dramatic downturn in relations between Kyiv and the Trump administration in Washington. Bilateral friction intensified after U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly lifted sanctions on Russian diesel and publicly criticized Ukrainian leadership, urging Kyiv to halt military strikes on Russian oil refineries. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the latest onslaught of Russian missile attacks—which struck at least 30 energy facilities across Kyiv and Kharkiv, cutting power to over 600,000 residents—as an "ostentatious disrespect" to U.S. diplomatic efforts following a purported energy ceasefire agreement. While Kyiv maintains it has ceased refinery attacks, Ukrainian officials warn they will resume defensive targeting if Russian bombardments persist. With Washington reportedly threatening to withhold critical intelligence-sharing and satellite communications support, Ukrainian commanders warn that losing unhindered access to Starlink threatens to severely handicap logistics and frontline combat coordination at a critical juncture in the conflict.