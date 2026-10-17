Srirangapatna Dasara trekking promotes fitness among all ages

CH NEWS, MANDYA A hill-climbing trekking event organised as part of Srirangapatna Dasara–2026 concluded successfully with enthusiastic participation from people of different age groups. The event was organised jointly by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, and the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports. Manujashree Y.C., Assistant Director of the District Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, said the event aimed to create awareness about health and physical fitness. Speaking after flagging off the trek in Srirangapatna, she said a lack of physical activity and unhealthy food habits were affecting people's health. She stressed that hill climbing, walking and regular exercise help maintain physical fitness and promote a healthy lifestyle. The event was open to men and women in three age groups: below 20 years, 21 to 50 years, and above 50 years. Children, athletes, sports enthusiasts and members of various organisations participated enthusiastically and demonstrated their fitness by climbing the hill. Manujashree said trekking should not be limited to competitions or one-day sporting events. Instead, people of all ages should make it a regular habit according to their physical abilities. Such activities help improve both physical fitness and mental well-being. The programme aimed to encourage the public to adopt healthy habits and include physical activities in their daily lives. Awards and cash prizes were presented to participants who performed exceptionally well during the trek. The event was considered successful, with active participation from children, sports enthusiasts and the general public. Nagabhushan, Superintendent of the Sports Department; Triveni, Taluk Planning Officer of Srirangapatna; Saraswathi N. of the Rotary Club of Srirangapatna; Dr. Raghavendra of Achievers Academy; and several taluk-level officials attended the event.