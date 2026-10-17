Sriramulu accuses MLA Hitnal of misusing atrocities act

CH NEWS, Koppal Senior BJP leader B. Sriramulu visited Hatti Mundaragi village in Koppal constituency and consoled families facing cases under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act after allegedly questioning their MLA about basic infrastructure. Sriramulu visited the village while campaigning for Shashil Namoshi, the NDA candidate for the North-East Teachers’ Constituency. He interacted with residents, assessed local infrastructure and gathered information about alleged incidents involving supporters of Congress MLA Raghavendra Hitnal. Speaking to the residents, Sriramulu said laws against caste-based abuse and atrocities were intended to protect oppressed people and the Dalit community. He alleged that the Act was being misused to silence people who questioned elected representatives and criticised the practice as an insult to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution. He further claimed that such incidents could increase prejudice against Dalits in society. Assuring the affected families of support, Sriramulu said BJP leaders in Koppal stood with them and urged them not to be afraid. The allegations against the MLA and his supporters were not independently verified in the information provided. Before meeting the families, Sriramulu paid floral tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Maharshi Valmiki at their memorial plaques in the village. Legislative Council members Arun Shahapur and Hemalatha Nayak, BJP leader Dr. Basavaraj Kyavatar, BJP State Secretary Sharanu Tallikeri, Koppal District President Naveen Gulagannavar and Rural Mandal President Veeresh Sajjan attended the visit. Party office-bearers, workers and residents were also present.