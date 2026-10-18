Sriramulu accuses Koppal MLA of misusing Atrocities Act

CH NEWS, Koppal Former Karnataka minister B. Sriramulu has accused Koppal MLA Raghavendra Hitnala of misusing the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act to silence people who question him. Sriramulu made the allegations during a visit to the houses of families whose members were accused of caste abuse following recent clashes in Hatti-Mundargi village of Koppal taluk. He said the Atrocities Act was enacted to protect oppressed communities, particularly Dalits, and ensure justice for victims of caste-based discrimination. However, he alleged that the law was being misused in the present case against people who had questioned the MLA. Sriramulu described the alleged misuse of the legislation as an insult to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. He also expressed concern that such incidents could create an atmosphere of resentment towards Dalits in society. BJP assures support to affected families During his interaction with the families, Sriramulu assured them of support from BJP leaders in Koppal. He urged them not to be afraid and said the party would stand by them. The allegations come amid tensions following the clashes reported in Hatti-Mundargi village. The circumstances surrounding the incident and the accusations of caste abuse have become a point of political contention. The claims against MLA Raghavendra Hitnala were made by Sriramulu during his visit. Further details regarding the police investigation and the response of the MLA were not available in the report.