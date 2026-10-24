Srinivasa Kalyanotsava draws thousands of devotees

CH NEWS, KENGERI Thousands of devotees gathered at Ganesha Playground in Kengeri Suburb to witness the grand Srinivasa Kalyanotsava, organised by Yeshwantpur MLA S. T. Somashekhar and his family as part of the Yeshwantpur Dasara celebrations. A grand stage designed in the style of Tirupati was set up at the venue. Lord Srinivasa, along with Sridevi and Bhudevi, was beautifully decorated, creating a divine atmosphere that reminded devotees of Vaikuntha. Priests led by Venkatesha Murthy performed the religious rituals according to traditional customs followed at Tirupati. Devotees joined in chanting Govinda's name, reciting mantras and singing devotional songs, bhajans and keertanas. Thousands of people chanted, “Govinda Govinda, Venkataramana Govinda, Srinivasa Govinda,” filling the venue with devotion and spiritual joy. The ceremonial wedding of Srinivasa and Padmavathi moved devotees and made the occasion memorable. Speaking at the event, MLA S. T. Somashekhar said that people who perform their duties with dedication and without expecting personal benefits receive rewards from God many times greater than expected. He also said that religious rituals performed with a pure heart, seeking the welfare of the community, all living beings and the world, bring happiness, peace and contentment. Local resident Mangala thanked the MLA for organising the Srinivasa Kalyana and Yeshwantpur Dasara Mahotsava, saying the events offered people a valuable opportunity to participate in religious celebrations. Laddu prasadam was distributed to devotees. Youth leader Nishanth Somashekhar, MLA's wife Radha Somashekhar, family members and local community leaders attended the programme.