Spend all welfare funds within fixed timelines: DC

CH NEWS, KARWAR Deputy Commissioner K. Lakshmi Priya directed all department officers to utilize welfare funds released under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe schemes within their stipulated deadlines. Chairing a progress review and District-Level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee meeting at her office hall on Tuesday, she stated that welfare delivery must brook no delay. She stressed that funds earmarked for community facilities must directly reach eligible beneficiaries without bureaucratic roadblocks. Turning to safety and legal protection, Priya instructed officials to provide immediate financial and medical assistance to victims whenever cases of atrocities against SC and ST individuals are reported. Authorities must actively inform these victims about available rehabilitation support. Additionally, she directed officers to immediately inspect sites and clear any encroachments detected on land reserved for community welfare. Senior officers attended the session, including Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretary M.S. Allabaksh, Urban Development Cell Project Director Zaheer Abbas, and Social Welfare Department Deputy Director Umesh Y.K. The administration reaffirmed its collective commitment to safeguarding rights, securing reserved lands, and ensuring community members gain total access to every rupee allocated for their ongoing socioeconomic progress.