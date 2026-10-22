South City Corporation launches sports meet

BENGALURU In a vibrant celebration honoring the visionary founder of the city, the Bengaluru South City Corporation officially kicked off an ambitious five-day sports festival for its municipal workforce. Held in commemoration of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanti, the grand inauguration took place at the iconic Kittur Rani Chennamma Stadium located in Jayanagar. The prestigious event was formally inaugurated by Dr. N. Madhu, Joint Commissioner of the Bengaluru South City Corporation, drawing an enthusiastic crowd of officers, field personnel, and administrative staff from both the local municipal body and the Greater Bengaluru Authority. Addressing the energetic gathering during the opening ceremony, Dr. Madhu delivered an inspiring keynote emphasizing that competitive triumph takes a backseat to the pure joy of involvement. She noted that collective engagement forms the bedrock of true sportsmanship, commending the workforce for stepping away from their rigorous desks to partake with high morale. Highlighting the sedentary pitfalls of modern administrative careers, she urgently appealed to employees not to let taxing professional obligations compromise their personal well-being. Regular physical activity, she stressed, serves as an essential shield against chronic lifestyle stress, protecting both mental clarity and physical endurance. Furthermore, she expressed a strong desire to see even greater representation from female personnel in upcoming institutional tournaments. Running from October 22 through October 28—excluding Sunday, October 25, and the Valmiki Jayanti holiday on October 26—the comprehensive five-day schedule operates daily from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The meticulously curated itinerary ensures inclusive competition across departments: today features track and field events exclusively for female staff, followed tomorrow by men's athletic trials. Subsequent days will spotlight specially-abled personnel and municipal drivers, culminating in high-energy team sports such as kabaddi, cricket, and volleyball. Prominent dignitaries, including Education Department Senior Assistant Director B. C. Bhuvaneshwari and Venkatakrishnappa, graced the opening ceremony to cheer on the participating municipal champions.