Sikh leader urges community to uphold values

Bidar The 16th Jathedar, Singh Sahib Baba Joga Singh Ji, Mukhi of Shiromani Panth Akali Sri Misal Shaheedan Tarna Dal, Sri Baba Bakala Sahib, Punjab, called upon the Sikh community to uphold Sikh values, serve humanity and protect the oppressed during his visit to Gurdwara Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Nanak Jhira Sahib, in Bidar. The annual pilgrimage of Sri Misal Shaheedan Tarna Dal from Sri Baba Bakala Sahib to Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib began at Baba Bakala Sahib and passed through various places before reaching Nanak Jhira Sahib, one of the prominent Sikh pilgrimage centres in Bidar. Members of the Dal Panth paid obeisance at the gurdwara and sought the blessings of the Guru. They also organised a traditional Mohalla, showcasing Sikh martial traditions, discipline and devotion. Addressing the gathering, Baba Joga Singh Ji said that, following the teachings of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj, the Khalsa Panth continued to travel across different regions to spread the message of Sikhism, protect the oppressed and visit sacred Sikh shrines. He said Sri Misal Shaheedan Tarna Dal remained committed to preserving Sikh traditions and propagating the teachings of the Gurus. Highlighting the importance of Deg and Langar, he said serving food to people irrespective of their background was an integral part of Sikh tradition. He urged members of the community to uphold Bani, the Guru’s word, and Bana, traditional Sikh attire. He also encouraged Sikhs to receive Amrit and lead their lives according to the teachings, values and discipline of the Guru. He stressed the importance of maintaining the community’s spiritual traditions while continuing to serve society. The programme concluded with the Sikh salutation, “Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh!”