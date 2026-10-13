Siddaramaiah seeks court relief over social media video

CH NEWS BENGALURU Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has approached a court seeking a stay on alleged false publicity against him on social media, while his son and Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah dismissed a controversial video as fake. Yathindra on Tuesday alleged that the video was part of a conspiracy to tarnish his father’s image and spread false propaganda. He said a complaint had also been filed seeking action against those responsible for circulating it. “There was false publicity against me on social media. Hence, I am seeking a stay,” Siddaramaiah told reporters, without elaborating on the legal proceedings. Rejecting suggestions that the video amounted to a sting operation, Yathindra said it was intended to damage the veteran Congress leader’s reputation. “This is not a sting operation but a conspiracy to spread false propaganda and tarnish someone’s image,” he said. Yathindra questioned whether the allegations should be allowed to circulate without a response, arguing that people unaware of the facts could mistake the video for genuine material. “They are spreading false propaganda. Can we simply sit back and watch?” he asked. Asked about the political climate that had prompted his father to seek legal intervention, Yathindra said even senior leaders were increasingly facing what he described as baseless allegations. Yathindra said his father had informed him about the video soon after it surfaced and expressed his intention to file a complaint. He advised Siddaramaiah to proceed after obtaining legal advice. The minister added that there was no reason to feel disheartened if one had done nothing wrong, while expressing concern over the state of the political system. “Once we enter politics, we have to face whatever comes our way,” he said. “The political situation today has deteriorated to such a low level. Even a senior leader like Siddaramaiah has to face such false allegations.” Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Urban Development Minister

Yathindra defends father

Karnataka Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah has defended his father amid a social media video controversy. He rejected the suggestion that the video was a sting operation, describing it instead as an alleged conspiracy to spread propaganda. Yathindra said his father decided to file a complaint after the video surfaced and acted on legal advice. He also expressed concern that people unfamiliar with the facts could believe the video was genuine.