Siddaramaiah not afraid of sting operations, says MLA

Davanagere Channagiri MLA Shivaganga Basavaraj has defended former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah against allegations linked to sting operations, saying he is a strong leader who is not afraid of such tactics. He also criticised Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy for targeting Congress leaders over the issue. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Basavaraj said the public knew who was behind the controversy surrounding sting operations. He claimed Kumaraswamy had earlier spoken about possessing a pen drive and questioned whose pen drive had eventually come to light. He also alleged that a pen drive obtained from the home of Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi had been used to threaten him. Basavaraj described Siddaramaiah as a clean politician and a mass leader who would not give in to pressure from sting operations. Responding to allegations that Congress leaders were not standing by Siddaramaiah, Basavaraj said he would always support the former Chief Minister. He added that politics should not be conducted through such tactics and called for a proper investigation into sting operations. He said anyone found guilty of wrongdoing should face punishment. Basavaraj also urged Kumaraswamy to focus on Karnataka’s drought situation. He suggested that the Union Minister lead an all-party delegation to the Centre to seek assistance for the state. While acknowledging Kumaraswamy’s right to stage protests, he said addressing the drought should be a priority. Basavaraj rejected claims that the Congress was targeting AHINDA leaders, referring to the support extended by Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to Satish Jarkiholi after the Enforcement Directorate raid on his residence. He expressed confidence that the Congress would return to power in Karnataka in 2028 and accused the opposition of making allegations without sufficient grounds.