Siddaramaiah is our leader, says Satish Jarkiholi

Belagavi Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi has dismissed speculation about secret meetings with former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, stating that there is no need to meet their leader secretly. He said they could meet Siddaramaiah whenever they wished, as he remained their leader. Speaking to reporters, Jarkiholi said Minister Zameer Ahmed had met Siddaramaiah three times. He added that even when Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister, they did not meet frequently. Therefore, he said, there was nothing unusual or secretive about their meetings. Reacting to the ongoing controversy over a possible sting operation in Karnataka politics, Jarkiholi said the issue had become a major topic of discussion. He explained that the Chief Minister had warned leaders to remain cautious, as people might approach them in different disguises to trap them through sting operations. When asked whether the alleged sting operation was linked to Siddaramaiah's removal from power. Jarkiholi also condemned the reported police detention of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders in Delhi. He said peaceful protest was a democratic right and warned that attempts by the Central Government to suppress demonstrations could lead to larger protests in the future. He maintained that the CJP was not affiliated with any political party and urged the Centre to invite its leaders for discussions to resolve the issue. Referring to previous political controversies and protests involving BJP supporters, he said the party should examine the reasons behind the growing discontent. Jarkiholi further argued that using police force could not resolve every dispute. He called for dialogue and a democratic approach to addressing public protests, adding that suppressing demonstrations would not provide a lasting solution to political disagreements.