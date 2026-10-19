Siddaramaiah accepts honorary doctorate after reluctance

CH NEWS, Kolar Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accepted an honorary doctorate from Devaraj Urs Medical College during the foundation day celebrations of R.L. Jalappa Hospital on Monday, after previously declining similar honours from several institutions. The doctorate had been announced for Siddaramaiah during the college's convocation a year ago, but he had refused to accept it. However, when he attended Monday's event, his name was announced, and the dignitaries present reportedly urged him to accept the honour. He eventually agreed to receive it. After accepting the doctorate, Siddaramaiah thanked the institution but requested that people continue addressing him simply as Siddaramaiah rather than Dr. Siddaramaiah. He said he had earlier made it clear that he did not want the honorary title and had been uncertain about accepting it. Siddaramaiah had previously declined honorary doctorates proposed by Bangalore University and the University of Mysore, as well as an honour announced by the Devaraj Urs Institute of Higher Education and Research. The latest recognition was reportedly linked to his public service and the implementation of five guarantee schemes aimed at supporting poor and middle-class families in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah has served as Karnataka Chief Minister twice and is known for presenting a high number of state budgets during his political career. His acceptance of the doctorate comes amid heightened political tensions in the state following allegations and counter-allegations involving a reported sting operation. Siddaramaiah has not publicly responded to the controversy, according to the report. The event at R.L. Jalappa Hospital brought renewed attention to the former Chief Minister's position on honorary academic titles and recognition for his public service.