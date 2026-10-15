Shettar calls Shivakumar ‘grandfather’ of sting operations

CH NEWS, Koppal Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar has accused Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar of using the sting operation controversy to divert public attention, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter. Speaking at a press conference at the Koppal District BJP office on Thursday, Shettar alleged that Shivakumar’s recent statements reflected arrogance and described him as the “grandfather” of sting operations. He claimed Shivakumar had initially maintained a moderate public image but had now begun making controversial remarks, including comments about religious leaders. Shettar questioned Shivakumar’s claim that he knew about an alleged sting operation and possessed photographic evidence. He asked why an FIR had not been registered if such evidence existed, alleging that the issue could otherwise be fabricated or intended to mislead the public. He demanded that the matter be handed over to the CBI for an impartial investigation. The BJP leader also alleged that the controversy reflected political competition between Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over leadership and power. He criticised what he described as attempts to make Siddaramaiah a scapegoat and said conducting sting operations concerning anyone’s personal life was unethical. Shettar further criticised the state government over its financial position and guarantee schemes, claiming that public dissatisfaction was growing and that the government could face instability. These remarks were made as part of his criticism of the Congress government. He also questioned the identities of those allegedly involved in the sting operation and challenged Shivakumar to initiate legal action if he had evidence. Shettar maintained that political power should not be used for character assassination or intimidation. During the press conference, Shettar also announced a tour of Koppal district in connection with the upcoming North-East Teachers’ Constituency election. Kushtagi MLA and Assembly Chief Whip Dodda Gowda Patil, MLC Hemalatha Naik, former minister Halappa Achar, former MLA Parana Munavalli, BJP district president Naveen Kumar Gulugannavar, JD(S) leaders C.V. Chandrasekhara and Suresh Bhumreddy, among others, attended the event.