Sheetal Devi stages stunning comeback to win gold

Nagoya Indian para-archer Sheetal Devi produced a remarkable comeback to defeat Singapore’s Nur Syahidah Alim 142-139 in the women’s compound individual final at the Asian Para Games 2026 on Thursday, securing India’s 17th gold medal at the continental event. The 18-year-old successfully defended the title she won at the 2023 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, demonstrating exceptional composure under pressure. Sheetal faced an early setback in the final, trailing 55-59 after the second end, in which she scored 26 points. However, she responded strongly, recording two consecutive perfect scores of 30 to regain the lead and seal the victory. Her individual triumph capped an outstanding campaign in Aichi-Nagoya. During the qualification round, Sheetal equalled the world record with a score of 704 out of 720, surpassing her own Asian record of 698, set in Bangkok in March. She had earlier won gold in the mixed team compound event alongside Toman Kumar. The Indian pair defeated Indonesia 151-148 in the final after setting a world record of 1,402 points in the mixed team qualification round, surpassing the previous mark of 1,400. Sheetal also secured silver in the women’s compound doubles event with Payal Nag. The Indian duo topped the qualification standings with a combined score of 1,379, establishing new Asian and Asian Para Games records. With two gold medals and one silver in Nagoya, Sheetal has matched her three-medal achievement at the 2023 edition in Hangzhou. Her latest success further strengthens her position among the leading names in international para archery. She previously won individual compound gold at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games and claimed bronze at the Paris Paralympics in 2024. Sheetal’s latest performance highlights her determination, consistency and ability to deliver under pressure on the international stage.