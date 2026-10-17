Sharan Prakash Patil calls Centre’s rule undeclared emergency

Kalaburagi Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil has accused the BJP-led Union government of suppressing the voices of young people and critics through central investigative agencies and police action. Echoing AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s criticism, he described the situation in the country as an “undeclared Emergency”. Reacting to the registration of multiple FIRs by Delhi Police against the CJP, Patil questioned the government’s handling of protests by young people in the national capital. He said the protesters were raising issues concerning the country’s interests and alleged that the government was attempting to silence dissent by filing cases and sending protesters to jail. ‘Election Commission acting as Centre’s tool’ Commenting on the Election Commission’s proposed Special Summary Revision (SSR) exercise, Patil alleged that the commission was functioning like a tool of the Central government. He questioned the commission’s approach and claimed that the exercise was an attempt to cover up mistakes. He said those responsible for any errors should acknowledge them and step down instead of attempting to conceal them. ‘Those behind sting operation should not be in politics’ Commenting on the alleged sting operation in Karnataka, Patil said such controversies reflected a decline in political standards. He argued that sting operations should not become instruments in political disputes. Expressing concern over the state of political discourse, he said those responsible for such activities should not be involved in politics. Patil’s remarks add to the ongoing political exchanges between Congress and the BJP over the handling of protests, the functioning of central agencies and the conduct of political activities. The allegations against the Union government and the Election Commission were Patil’s views.