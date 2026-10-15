SH-35 traffic improves, but school reopening will test gains

CH NEWS BENGALURU Traffic movement on State Highway 35 around Varthur and Gunjur has improved following renewed efforts to address roadwork delays, but the relief may be temporary as schools remain closed for Dasara holidays. Inventure Academy CEO Nooraine Fazal said 58 of 62 buses reached school before 7.30 am on October 14, compared with 38 on October 9. Average journey time fell to 55 minutes from 74 minutes. However, congestion continued near Marathahalli Bridge, Panathur Road and Kadubisanahalli. Route R53 to Attibele took two-and-a-half hours. Traffic police and contractors have stepped up measures to ease congestion and resume road repairs.