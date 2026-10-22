Sewage, potholes plague Okalipuram underpass

CH NEWS BENGALURU Stagnant sewage water, large potholes and incomplete construction at Bengaluru’s Okalipuram underpass are causing severe inconvenience to commuters and pedestrians. Sewage water continues to accumulate on the stretch, forcing buses, cars and two-wheelers to move slowly. Vehicles splashing dirty water and the risk of two-wheelers skidding have added to commuters’ woes. Traffic jams have become frequent, with congestion reportedly extending up to Lulu Mall. The underpass work remains incomplete due to a lack of coordination with the Railways. Residents have urged authorities to clear the sewage, repair potholes and complete the pending work.