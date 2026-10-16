Section 163 orders imposed ahead of graduates' polls

CH NEWS, Haveri Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Dr. Vijayamahantesh Danammanavar has issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, to maintain law and order and ensure free and fair polling for the Karnataka West Graduates’ Constituency election scheduled for October 23. The restrictions will come into effect at 4 pm on October 21 and remain in force until 4 pm on October 24. The order prohibits gatherings of more than five people, processions and public meetings across the district. Candidates and their supporters are prohibited from assembling in groups exceeding five people. Carrying weapons, firearms, sticks, swords, knives, explosives and other potentially dangerous objects is also prohibited. Xerox shops, bookstalls and cybercafes will be subject to restrictions as specified in the order. Election campaigning within 100 metres of polling stations will be prohibited on polling day. Carrying stones, explosives and other hazardous materials to polling stations, as well as storing or using such items there, is also prohibited. Public announcements, sloganeering, singing, musical performances, speeches and demonstrations that may disturb public order are prohibited under the restrictions. Displaying provocative images, symbols or representations that could threaten public peace or morality is also barred. Police officers have been authorised to seize prohibited weapons and dangerous materials found in public possession and initiate legal action against those responsible. The order exempts funerals, weddings, religious processions and COVID-19-related activities, subject to compliance with election rules, public order requirements and applicable health guidelines. The use of mobile phones, cordless phones and other electronic devices within 100 metres of polling stations on election day is prohibited, except for authorised election officials and staff. Public campaigning will end at 4 pm on October 21, marking the beginning of the silence period. Non-voters and political campaigners staying in the constituency must leave the area after the deadline. Police will inspect accommodation facilities and vehicles entering the constituency. Violations of the order will invite legal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The restrictions do not apply to door-to-door campaigning by candidates.