SDM Hospital provides 7,300 free dialysis services

CH NEWS, Ujire Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara (SDM) Hospital in Ujire provided 7,300 free dialysis services between January and September this year, spending ₹1.10 crore on the initiative. The service is being offered under the guidance of D. Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala, with the aim of reducing the financial burden on patients suffering from kidney diseases. Janardhana M., Chief Executive Officer of SDM Hospital, said in a press release that the free dialysis facility was introduced to help patients access essential treatment without worrying about the recurring costs. Dialysis is often required regularly by patients with serious kidney problems, making treatment expenses a major concern for many families. The hospital’s initiative provides important financial relief and supports patients who need continued medical care. The expenditure of ₹1.10 crore towards 7,300 dialysis services highlights the scale of the hospital’s support during the nine-month period. The initiative reflects the commitment of SDM Hospital and Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala to extending healthcare assistance to people in need. By providing dialysis free of cost, the hospital aims to make essential treatment more accessible and ease the difficulties faced by patients and their families.