Save food and strengthen agriculture, says Vice-Chancellor

CH NEWS, MANDYA World Food Day 2026 and an induction programme, Deeksharambha, were organised at the University of Agricultural Sciences, Mandya, to promote food conservation, sustainable agriculture and agricultural education. Dr. C. Vasudevappa, former Vice-Chancellor of agricultural universities in Shivamogga and Haryana, inaugurated the event. University Vice-Chancellor Dr. K. C. Narayanaswamy presided over the programme. Dr. Vasudevappa said India had made significant progress in agriculture and horticulture. However, he expressed concern that nearly one-third of the food produced was wasted. He stressed that preventing food waste was everyone's responsibility. He also highlighted the need to improve food processing, marketing, branding and value addition to increase farmers' income. He said challenges such as climate change, global warming and population growth could be addressed through modern technologies, including biotechnology, nanotechnology and precision farming. He urged young people to explore agricultural entrepreneurship, digital agriculture and food processing. Addressing new students, he advised them to gain agricultural knowledge and practical experience. He noted that Mandya was known for paddy and sugarcane cultivation. Dr. Narayanaswamy said the university was focusing on quality education, research and technology transfer. He highlighted the importance of improved crop varieties, practical training, digital learning and research facilities. He also noted that university graduates had secured 68 ranks in the Junior Research Fellowship examination. Chief guest Dr. S. C. Ashwathanarayana urged students to adopt modern agricultural technologies, prevent food waste and conserve natural resources. He emphasised the importance of respecting farmers' contributions to food security. Board of Management member Javaranahalli Dinesh, Registrar Dr. B. S. Fathima, Dr. Chandrappa B. and Special Officer (Seeds) Dr. S. P. Yogananda attended the programme. The event encouraged students to pursue agricultural education and contribute to sustainable farming, food security and farmers' welfare.