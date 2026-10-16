Saudi Arabia says 2027 Asian Cup remains ‘on schedule’

Riyadh Saudi Arabian organisers have insisted that the 2027 Asian Cup remains strictly "on schedule" to kick off on January 7, despite growing security concerns and regional tensions following recent Houthi attacks in the country. The continent's flagship football tournament is planned across major Saudi cities including Jeddah, Riyadh, and Al Khobar. However, recent escalations in the conflict involving Iran-backed groups have already forced the postponement of several domestic sporting fixtures, casting widespread uncertainty over the safety of the upcoming international competition. Asian Football Confederation (AFC) President Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim al-Khalifa acknowledged that while preparations currently proceed as planned, a postponement to 2028 remains a distinct possibility if security conditions demand it. He noted that tournament leadership has until the end of November to make a definitive ruling, emphasizing that there is no immediate rush to alter the calendar. In an official statement released late Thursday, the local organising committee firmly asserted that all venue preparations continue in close collaboration with the AFC and relevant stakeholders. Organisers emphasized their ongoing commitment to meeting high hosting standards and delivering a successful tournament, while promising to continuously monitor regional developments to ensure proper conditions and safety for all participating teams, officials, and fans. As regional dynamics evolve, the international sports community will be closely watching the upcoming weeks as the AFC evaluates whether to proceed with the original January kickoff window or delay the prestigious tournament to 2028.