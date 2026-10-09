Sahaaya 2.0: BNCC holds 55th phone-in drive

CH NEWS, BENGALURU In a decisive push toward responsive urban governance, the Bengaluru North City Corporation has intensified its monitoring framework by integrating public civic interactions directly with the advanced 'Sahaaya 2.0' software ecosystem. Under the administrative leadership of Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar, municipal authorities are prioritizing transparent tracking and swift accountability for everyday civic grievances across northern municipal zones. The renewed administrative momentum was prominently highlighted during the 55th weekly Commissioner’s Phone-In Programme. Conducted to bridge the communication gap between municipal leadership and urban residents, the two-hour interactive session recorded a surge in public participation, drawing 41 incoming calls that translated into 48 distinct civic grievances. Comprehensive departmental breakdowns revealed that road maintenance and engineering concerns dominated the docket, accounting for 22 total complaints—including six reports regarding hazardous potholes, three footpath encroachments, four roadside drainage issues, and multiple appeals concerning debris clearance and unauthorized constructions. Furthermore, solid waste management generated seven complaints, while electricity, forest, and public health sectors recorded four grievances each. Additional inputs addressed veterinary concerns, khata documentation services, and traffic engineering cell adjustments. Every single issue logged during the live session was instantaneously digitized, assigned a tracking identifier within the 'Sahaaya 2.0' portal, and routed directly through the Integrated Command and Control Centre to the respective zonal officers for time-bound resolution. Corporation data indicates that across successive interactive sessions, a cumulative total of three thousand three hundred nineteen grievances have been registered through the phone-in platform alone. Looking at broader historical data encompassing operations prior to the Greater Bengaluru Authority restructuring alongside recent active metrics, municipal authorities have processed over 200,000 total complaints, achieving a clearance rate exceeding 99 percent. Active monitoring protocols currently track a residual pool of slightly over eleven hundred pending files, the majority of which involve complex engineering interventions, long-term infrastructure projects, or departmental re-investigations. Commissioner Sunil Kumar has issued strict directives to engineering and administrative heads to conduct mandatory field inspections, eliminate procedural bottlenecks, and ensure that every urban household receives a tangible, lasting solution to their civic concerns.