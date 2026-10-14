Sadahalli junction upgrade to ease airport traffic

BENGALURU Motorists traveling along the busy Ballari Road corridor toward Kempegowda International Airport are set to experience smoother journeys as the National Highways Authority of India commences construction on a major six-lane underpass at Sadahalli Junction. The infrastructure project is designed to eliminate the final remaining traffic signal on the main airport carriageway, significantly reducing transit times for daily commuters and travelers. Funded at an estimated cost of ₹35 crore, the ambitious civil engineering project will span a total length of 750 meters. According to project timelines outlined by transport authorities, construction is targeted for completion by mid-2027. Once operational, the six-lane facility will streamline vehicular movement, allowing airport-bound traffic to bypass surface-level congestion entirely. Additionally, local motorists commuting between Sadahalli, surrounding localities, Devanahalli, and Bengaluru city center will benefit from an accompanying overpass structure designed to segregate local and arterial traffic flows. Traffic management authorities have confirmed that no major vehicular diversions have been implemented at the junction thus far. Police officials noted that the National Highways Authority of India has planned a phased execution strategy to minimize disruption, taking into account the exceptionally high traffic volume that passes through the corridor daily. In tandem with the Sadahalli development, infrastructure upgrades are progressing along other critical segments of the Ballari Road network. Roadwork concerning service roads near the Indian Air Force station in Yelahanka is moving forward in scheduled stages. While Phase I—covering a 240-meter stretch between IAF Gates 1 and 2—has been successfully finished alongside necessary utility adjustments, Phase II targeting the section between Gates 2 and 3 remains underway with a scheduled completion date of December 2026. Furthermore, authorities announced that cut-and-cover construction for service roads near the IAF air base will resume following the conclusion of the upcoming Aero India show in February 2027. Additional works on the domestic-side service corridor between Gates 5 and 6 will commence as soon as the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation formally hands over clear, encumbrance-free land parcels to the highway agency.