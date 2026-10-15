Russia nears completion of new drone base

London Russia has nearly completed construction of a major new base for launching jet-powered attack drones in its southwestern Rostov region, with satellite imagery showing the facility taking shape in just six weeks, according to defence experts and an analysis of commercial images. The site, which appeared to be an empty field on August 31, had expanded into a complex covering an area equivalent to around 126 football pitches by Wednesday. Images provided by Planet Labs and Airbus showed extensive construction, highlighting Russia's efforts to expand its strike capabilities near Ukraine. The development comes as Moscow increases its use of jet-powered attack drones against Ukraine. These weapons can travel at speeds of up to 600 kilometres per hour, making them more difficult for Ukrainian forces to intercept. Kyiv expects Russia to intensify drone and missile attacks during the coming winter as the full-scale war enters its fifth year. Mike Monnik, founder and chief executive of private intelligence company DroneSec, said the facility appeared capable of launching Russia's latest Geran-4 and Geran-5 jet-powered drone models. He identified eight launch platforms along the western edge of the site, designed to accommodate launch rails. Monnik said the new installation would add to an existing Russian network of at least 11 fixed launch sites used in attacks against Ukraine.