Rubio meets Central Asian ministers to boost ties

Samarkand US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met foreign ministers from five Central Asian countries in Uzbekistan on Monday, highlighting the importance of stronger economic cooperation, regional stability and security under the C5+1 diplomatic framework. Rubio held discussions with representatives from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan during the C5+1 Ministerial meeting in Samarkand. He said cooperation across key sectors could create jobs, strengthen economies and improve security throughout the region. In a post on social media platform X, Rubio said the United States was working with its Central Asian partners to expand commercial opportunities and strengthen regional security. He identified critical minerals, energy, transportation and technology as priority areas for cooperation. Rubio also met Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi and reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to expanding economic and security ties with the country. He thanked Kazakhstan for supporting US President Donald Trump’s peace initiatives, including the Abraham Accords. During his visit, Rubio held discussions with Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov on strengthening the strategic partnership between Washington and Tashkent. Their talks covered cooperation in infrastructure, space, critical minerals and other areas of mutual interest. US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor also highlighted the growing economic partnership between Washington and Central Asia. He said more than 300 business leaders were participating in efforts to deepen commercial engagement and explore investment opportunities across the region. The visit reflects Washington’s efforts to strengthen its presence in Central Asia, a strategically important region situated between Russia and China and rich in natural resources. The United States is seeking to expand trade, investment and cooperation in critical minerals while supporting regional stability. The C5+1 framework brings together the United States and the five Central Asian republics to discuss shared economic, diplomatic and security priorities. Following his engagements in Uzbekistan, Rubio is scheduled to travel to India for meetings with government officials and business leaders in Mumbai and Jamnagar. Discussions are expected to focus on strengthening US-India strategic ties, energy cooperation and commercial investment.