Rs 10 crore road development fails to ease traffic woes in Maski

CH NEWS RAICHUR Despite the development of a divider road on National Highway 150(A) in Maski town at a cost of around Rs 10 crore, commuters continue to face serious traffic problems due to damaged service roads, encroached footpaths, haphazard parking and roadside commercial activities. The poor condition of the service roads has become a major concern for motorists and pedestrians. Roads were dug up at several places to lay pipelines under the Jaldhare and AMRUT 2.0 drinking water projects. However, the affected stretches have not been properly restored even after the completion of the work, leaving potholes, loose stones, mud and construction debris along the roads. In some places, electric poles remain close to the road edges, further obstructing the movement of vehicles and pedestrians. Footpaths constructed to provide safe passage for pedestrians have been occupied by roadside stalls, temporary shops and commercial goods. As a result, school children, women and elderly people are forced to walk along service roads or the main carriageway, exposing themselves to the risk of accidents. Temporary stalls near Kittur Rani Chennamma Circle, Valmiki Circle and Basaveshwara Circle have also become a source of inconvenience for motorists. Traffic congestion increases during school and office hours, causing particular hardship to two-wheeler riders and pedestrians. The situation becomes more dangerous at night, when several streetlights reportedly remain non-functional. Potholes, parked vehicles and roadside obstructions become difficult to spot in the dark, increasing the risk of accidents. Temporary stalls near Kittur Rani Chennamma Circle, Valmiki Circle and Basaveshwara Circle have also become a source of inconvenience for motorists, according to complaints. The situation becomes more dangerous at night, when several streetlights reportedly remain non-functional.

Residents expect the authorities to restore damaged service roads, remove footpath encroachments, regulate roadside vending, ensure proper street lighting and take action against vehicles parked indiscriminately. Maski Municipal Council Chief Officer Narasareddy said, coordination would be established with the concerned departments to repair service roads and clear footpath encroachments. Steps would also be taken to regulate haphazard parking and roadside commercial activities, he added. The immediate challenge for the authorities is to ensure that the road infrastructure created at considerable public expense delivers its intended benefits by making traffic safer and smoother for all road users.