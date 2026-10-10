Royal rituals, sacred traditions

Mysuru Behind the grandeur of Mysuru’s public Dasara celebrations lies an age-old royal tradition observed within the majestic Amba Vilas Palace. Continuing the customs of their ancestors, the Mysuru royal family will celebrate a private Dasara with a series of sacred rituals, special pujas and ceremonial proceedings during Navaratri. The private celebrations will begin on October 11, with the royal family performing religious ceremonies in accordance with established traditions associated with Goddess Chamundeshwari. Jewelled throne awaits the Maharaja The day’s proceedings will begin with the installation of the lion figures on the jewelled royal throne in the Durbar Hall. The ritual will take place between 6 am and 7.12 am, transforming the jewelled pedestal into the ceremonial throne. Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar will wear the traditional royal attire and perform the prescribed rituals in the Durbar Hall after donning the sacred kankana (ceremonial thread) between 8.35 am and 9.05 am. The highlight of the morning will be his ascent to the royal throne during the auspicious period between 11.45 am and 12.05 pm. He will subsequently receive teertha and prasada from various temples. Between 1.40 pm and 2.05 pm, the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari will be ceremonially moved from the Chamundi Thotti to the Kanaka Thotti, where special worship will continue until Vijayadashami. Animals receive traditional worship The royal family's traditional animals — the pattada kudure (ceremonial horse), pattada hasu (ceremonial cow), pattada onte (ceremonial camel), pattada aane (ceremonial elephant) and the royal family's female elephants — will be brought from the Kodi Someshwara Temple through the Elephant Gate to the Kalyana Thotti for daily worship. The royal family will also perform puja to the jewelled throne every morning and evening, followed by private Durbar proceedings, preserving the rituals that have been passed down through generations. The Navaratri calendar will include Saraswati Puja on October 16, Kalaratri Puja on October 17, Ayudha Puja on October 20 and Vijayadashami on October 21. The private Dasara celebrations will conclude on Vijayadashami. In view of the private royal ceremonies, public and tourist access to the Mysuru Palace will be restricted on specified dates. The Palace will remain closed to visitors on October 11 between 10 am and 2 pm. Entry will be prohibited throughout October 20, when Mahanavami and Ayudha Puja rituals will be performed at the Kalyana Mantapa. On October 21, the Palace will remain closed to general visitors for Vijayadashami. Only those holding valid Dasara passes and Jamboo Savari tickets will be permitted entry.