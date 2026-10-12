Reservation draft sparks ticket race in Gadag district

Malingaraya Pujar CH NEWS Political activity has increased across Gadag district following the announcement of the draft reservation list for Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections. After a gap of nearly a decade, aspirants are preparing to contest the local body elections, creating a heated atmosphere in rural politics. The ruling Congress and the opposition BJP-JDS alliance are facing growing competition among candidates seeking party tickets. The increasing number of aspirants has put pressure on senior leaders as they consider potential candidates for different constituencies. Following the reservation announcement, aspirants have become active on social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. Many are highlighting their loyalty to their parties and their years of service, expressing confidence that senior leaders will consider them for tickets. The competition is not limited to social media. Aspirants and their supporters are visiting the homes of influential MLAs, former ministers and other senior leaders to seek support for their candidacy. The number of Zilla Panchayat constituencies in Gadag district has increased from 19 in the previous election to 25, adding six constituencies. This has further intensified competition among candidates. Similar activity is also being seen in Taluk Panchayat constituencies. Reservation Draft Faces Strong Opposition Meanwhile, the draft reservation list has triggered protests among several aspirants. Allegations have emerged that reservation changes in certain areas could disadvantage particular communities and candidates who have been preparing to contest from those constituencies for years. Some aspirants have expressed disappointment over constituencies they considered favourable being reserved for different categories. The government has provided 10 days for filing objections to the draft list, and many objections are expected during this period. The issue has also caused dissatisfaction among some Congress workers, who have openly questioned the role of senior district leader and Minister H.K. Patil. Social media posts have raised concerns over the distribution of general, caste-based and women-reserved constituencies across the district. An activist named Mohan Guthammavara has questioned why Gadag Assembly constituency appears to favour general candidates while other constituencies face different reservation arrangements. The post has sparked debate, with activists calling for a legal fight without political bias. Some workers have also accused the district administration of acting under political influence while preparing the reservation list. They have invoked Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's constitutional principles of social justice while demanding fairness and transparency. With the objection period underway, the reservation issue has become a major political concern in Gadag district. The final list is expected to influence candidate selection and shape the contest for the local body elections scheduled for December.