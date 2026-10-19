Reduce plastic use to protect our environment: Prakash

CH NEWS, Ramanagara Everyone must work together to protect the environment by reducing plastic use and keeping public places clean, said Prakash M.H., president of Rotary Ramagad Rockers. He stressed that environmental protection is a shared responsibility and requires active participation from every citizen. He was speaking while distributing paper bags to traders in various market areas of Ramanagara city as part of an environmental awareness initiative organised by Rotary Ramagad Rockers. He explained that the excessive use of plastic bags causes serious environmental problems because plastic waste does not decompose easily and remains in the soil for long periods. Prakash said plastic waste damages soil quality, affects the cleanliness of water sources and poses risks to animals. He urged people to avoid unnecessary plastic bags and adopt eco-friendly alternatives such as paper and cloth bags. He also appealed to traders to encourage customers to carry reusable bags while shopping. He added that even small changes in daily habits could make a significant difference in environmental conservation. If every individual takes responsibility for reducing plastic consumption, the community can move towards a cleaner and greener future. Public awareness and cooperation are essential to make such efforts successful, he noted. With the aim of promoting an eco-friendly society, members of Rotary Ramagad Rockers visited several markets and distributed paper bags to local traders. During the campaign, they explained the harmful effects of plastic pollution and urged traders and residents to support sustainable practices. Rotary Ramagad Rockers president Prakash M.H., secretary Nagesh, community service director Krishna G., Shaz at Arm's Shivaswamy and members Nagaraj, Lokesh and Thimmegowdanadoddi Jayaramayya participated in the programme. The initiative aimed to encourage responsible shopping habits and strengthen public participation in protecting the environment.