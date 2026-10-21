Ravi Rongali wins bronze in Asian Para Games

Nagoya India’s Ravi Rongali won the bronze medal in the men’s shot put F40 event at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games on Wednesday, recording a best throw of 10.02 metres. Rongali secured his podium finish with his second attempt after opening with a throw of 9.21 metres. He fouled on his third attempt before recording 9.95 metres in the fourth and 9.63 metres in the fifth. His final attempt was also ruled a foul. Iraq’s Gharrah Tnaiash won gold with a throw of 10.78 metres, while Malaysia’s Gan-Erdene Gansukh claimed silver with a personal best of 10.30 metres. Rongali had won silver in the same event at the 2023 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou with a personal best throw of 9.92 metres. India continued its strong performance in para-athletics, with Ayush Verma winning gold in the men’s shot put F53 event with a throw of 8.16 metres. Iran’s Alireza Hemami secured silver with 8.09 metres, while Kazakhstan’s Makhambet Serikkaliyev took bronze with 6.81 metres. India also swept all three medals in the men’s shot put F46 event. Paris Paralympics silver medallist Sachin Khilari won gold with a Games-record throw of 15.79 metres. Mohd Yasser claimed silver with 15.06 metres, while Praveen secured bronze with 13.83 metres. In the women’s shot put F34 event, India’s Bhagyashri Jadhav won silver with a personal best throw of 8.19 metres. China’s Lijuan Zou claimed gold with a Games-record effort of 9.07 metres, while compatriot Caiyun Zuo took bronze with 7.56 metres. The results highlighted India’s impressive showing in shot put events at the continental para-sports competition.