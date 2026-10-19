Rampur bus stand encroachments cleared awaiting construction

CH NEWS, Raichur

The long-standing dispute over the site earmarked for the Rampur bus stand has finally been resolved, with encroaching shops cleared in August. However, even two months after the removal, there is no sign of construction, leaving residents wondering when the long-awaited bus stand will become a reality. The project has been pending for nearly five years, despite the land having been handed over to the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) by the rehabilitation wing of the Upper Krishna Project. A total of 1 acre and 11 guntas was allotted for the bus stand. However, the transport corporation had reportedly insisted that around 30 guntas of the allotted land be cleared of encroachments before construction could proceed. The issue remained unresolved for years, with the local Gram Panchayat, the transport corporation and the rehabilitation department reportedly passing responsibility from one department to another. This prolonged dispute stalled the project and caused considerable inconvenience to commuters. The removal of the shops in August was expected to pave the way for construction, but progress has yet to begin. Despite the clearance of the site, no visible steps have been taken to begin construction. School and college students, along with other passengers, continue to face difficulties in the absence of a proper bus stand or waiting shelter. The situation has become particularly uncomfortable amid the prevailing hot weather and inadequate shade. Passengers waiting for buses are forced to remain exposed to the sun. Transport corporation officials have reportedly written to the Central Division office in Hubballi seeking funds for the project. They have indicated that construction will begin once the government releases the required funds. However, with no response yet received from the divisional office, there is little indication of an early start to the work. MLA Umesh Meti has also discussed the funding requirement with the Transport Minister. In addition, some members of the public have submitted petitions to transport corporation officials and the state Transport Minister, urging them to expedite the project. With the land dispute settled, residents say the focus must now shift to securing funds and initiating construction without further delay. The clearance of encroachments has removed the major obstacle, but unless the authorities act promptly, the promise of a bus stand for Rampur may remain unfulfilled for several more months.