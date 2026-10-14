Rajendra Singh Babu stresses film industry preservation

CH NEWS, SHIVAMOGGA Do not neglect the film industry, which provides employment to lakhs of artists and technicians. Cinema is a form of culture, and the responsibility to preserve and nurture it rests with everyone, said renowned Film Producer and Director Rajendra Singh Babu. He spoke after inaugurating the Film Dasara event at Samskruti Bhavan on Wednesday, part of the grand 'Nammura Nadahabba' Shivamogga Dasara, organised jointly by the City Corporation and the Department of Kannada and Culture. It is tragic that the film festival, a tradition associated with the famous Mysuru Dasara since 1936, has been dropped this year due to a lack of funds, following the Deputy Commissioner's approval. Abroad, technicians from various countries begin preparations six months in advance for events like the Cannes Film Festival, through such efforts, they have nurtured the film industry and contributed messages to society, he noted. For the past 14 years, I have been running from pillar to post, approaching politicians with the proposal to build a Film City in Mysuru. In the past, films used to run for 36 hours, yet audiences would still ask for a couple more songs. Now, the duration is limited to 90 minutes. Shivamogga is organizing Dasara in a way that poses a challenge to Mysuru. Art and the Goddess of Art reside here. Elected representatives have extended their support, he said. Presiding over the event, MLA SN Channabasappa noted that the Dasara celebration, which once began as a single-day event at Marnamibail, has now evolved into a grand 11-day festival featuring the participation of thousands of artists across various activities. He highlighted the significance of the Vijayadashami procession featuring over 250 local deities and the Goddess Chamundeshwari in a golden howdah and the Banni tree worship ritual at Allamaprabhu Grounds, an event renowned across the state in which all citizens should participate. He emphasized the importance of cinema, noting that it encompasses all aspects of life, and suggested organizing a children's film festival here in the future. MLC DS Arun stressed the need to sustain Kannada cinema. He observed that contemporary films often fail to play a role in social reform, with truly impactful movies appearing only rarely. He expressed happiness that the film Premada Oorali became a hit this year without a massive budget, contrasting this with high-budget films that focus on violence and bloodshed, and questioning what message such movies convey, he stated. Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy member Deshadri Hosmane, actors Master Manjunath and Master Rohit Srinath, film and television artist Sangeetha Anil, former SUDA Chairman S Jnaneshwar, Senior Assistant Director of the Department of Information BV Tukaram Rao, Prabhakar, Vaidya and Yashwanth participated.