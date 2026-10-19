Rajat alleges misuse of administrative machinery

Dharwad Rajat has alleged that involving the Deputy Commissioner and senior officials from various government departments in activities connected with the West Graduates’ Constituency election amounts to the political misuse of the administrative machinery. Raising concerns over the role of government officials during the election process, Rajat said the administration must function impartially and in accordance with established rules. He stressed that government machinery should serve the public interest rather than be used for political purposes. The West Graduates’ Constituency election is an important electoral exercise in Karnataka, with registered graduate voters choosing their representative to the Legislative Council. The conduct of officials and the functioning of the administrative system are therefore significant to ensuring a fair and transparent election. Rajat questioned the involvement of senior district-level officers in matters that he believes could have political implications. He maintained that the participation of the Deputy Commissioner and other high-ranking officials in such activities raised concerns about the possible use of administrative authority for political advantage. He suggested that government officers must maintain professional neutrality and ensure that all candidates and political groups receive equal treatment. Officials responsible for election-related duties are expected to follow the applicable guidelines and discharge their responsibilities without favouring any individual or organisation. The allegation has brought attention to the relationship between the district administration and political activities during the graduates’ constituency election. Such concerns underline the importance of transparency, accountability and adherence to election rules. However, the allegation of political misuse remains Rajat’s claim, and independent verification would be necessary to establish whether any administrative procedure or election guideline was violated. Further details regarding the specific activities questioned by Rajat and any response from the district administration were not available in the information provided.