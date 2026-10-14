Rahul backs protesting students against Modi

New Delhi Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has voiced support for protesting students, asserting that nobody can stop them from raising their voices against injustice. Addressing the issue, Gandhi said students represent the voice of India and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to recognise their right to protest. While speaking to the media, Gandhi assured protesting students that action would be taken against those responsible for any alleged wrongdoing. He said accountability would extend to everyone in positions of power, from the Prime Minister to police constables. Gandhi’s remarks came amid concerns over the handling of student protests and allegations of action against demonstrators. He emphasised that students should be allowed to express their views without intimidation and that their grievances must be heard by the authorities. The Congress leader’s statement highlighted the opposition party’s support for students seeking justice and accountability. He indicated that those responsible for alleged excesses should face appropriate action, regardless of their position or authority. The right to peaceful protest is an important feature of a democratic society. Student demonstrations have often played a significant role in raising public issues, challenging decisions and demanding changes in policies and administration. Gandhi’s comments underlined the importance of protecting this right and ensuring that students can express their concerns freely. He also stressed the need for accountability within the system, suggesting that allegations involving officials should be examined and addressed through appropriate action. His remarks were directed at the government and the authorities responsible for maintaining law and order. The statement is likely to add to the political debate over the treatment of protesting students and the government’s response to demonstrations. The Congress has repeatedly raised concerns over issues involving civil liberties, democratic rights and the handling of public protests. Gandhi’s message was clear: students should not be prevented from raising legitimate concerns, and those found responsible for misconduct must be held accountable. Further developments will depend on the specific issues raised by the protesters and the response of the concerned authorities.